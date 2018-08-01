+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Misters for MS
August 1, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
This tall, dark and handsome fundraiser took place at the Gramercy on July 26. For the second year in a row, honorable bachelors helped auction off a number of hot prizes to benefit the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the MS Society.
Sarah Whiteman and Chris Ehalt.
Vanessa Burke, Ellie Devries, Lizzy Sivori and Kim Evans.
Chris Hungerford with Kate and Greg Shanks.
Stephanie and Todd Lanham.
Sarah Mitchell, Trisha Fox and Ashley Olson.
Sharron Konermann, Nonie Lyons, Karen Graehler and Dee Sakfield.
Will Birch and Randall Caldwell.
Jennifer and Ron Zink.
Jason Parmer, Cathy Shircliff and Emily Ho.
Kathie and Bob McClure.
Michelle Baughman, Jon and Linda Berry, Trish Ozborn, Emie Bowlby and Elizabeth Peak.
Jennifer Huber, Jessica Sharon, and Jessica Vivona.
Norton Neuroscience Institute members, Sara Perry, Hanieh Mazaheri, Madeline Stauble, Yvette F. Rojas, Robin Tillett and Christie Lee Scott.
Nick Rehm, Danielle McKenzie and Emily Kern.
Andrew and Teri Danner.
Camille Moseley, Lindsay Brown and Ashley Quinlan.
Sabrina Wells and Maggie Nighthammel.
Caleb Piper and Cody Kendall.
Jill Baird and Tiffany Wright.
Kimberly Gant and Greg Crockett.
Jeff Staley and Ron Griffin.
The Flava Ville catering team, Tony Hazlip, Dustin Ruffra, Chef Serge Katz, Layla Khorshidian and Carlos Delago.
Lori and Steve Siebert with Michelle and Mike Schuster.
