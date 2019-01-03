Galleries
March of Dimes NICU Luncheon
January 3, 2019
On Dec. 20, March of Dimes Kentuckiana hosted a holiday luncheon for families with babies in the NICU at Baptist Health. The day’s meal was generously provided by Texas Roadhouse.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Scott and Kimberly Miller, Platinum Sponsors for this past year's March of Dimes Signature Chefs event.
Donna McDonald and Michelle Benge.
Jessica and Josh Salisbury.
Nicole Moseley Jaeger, Dr. Seth Schultz and Jenni Hockensmith.
The Texas Roadhouse Team was all smiles as they served the nurses, families, doctors, donors and organizers. Peter Rosenberg, Carolyn Tandy, Kristina Lisk, Chastin Blankenship, James Wood, Courtney Terry, Tiffany Quinones and Kayla Mann.
Tracey Berry and Tina Holmes-Graham.
Carolyn Harper, Christine Summerfield and Marla Guillaume.
Christine Summerfield and Marla Guillaume.
Baby Destinee and her parents Kayla and Nate were happy to go home today.
