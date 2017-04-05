Galleries

Man & Woman of the Year Kickoff

April 5, 2017

Whether moved by a personal experience with blood cancer or motivated to make an impact, there are men and women in Louisville committing their support to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The Man & Woman of the Year campaign kicked off at the Hilliard Lyons Building to introduce the recognizable participants of the 2017 campaign.

Photos by Tim Valentino.