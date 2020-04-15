Galleries > _ > Society
Mamili Grand Opening
April 15, 2020
On March 7, Mamili opened its doors to new shoppers at the store’s location in NuLu Marketplace. Guests received special discounts and door prizes, and 5 perfect of total sales were donated to Twisted Pink.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Leah Hazelwood, Gia Combs, Hannah Edelen, Melissa Huff,Hannah Robb and Molly Jett.
Shaye and Kim Karem.
Trish Lounsbury and Kristen Klakulak.
Erin Johnson, Aly Wilder, Sara Huff and Lori Mangum.
Alexa Huff and Lexie Dawson.
Mont Dawson and David Huff.
Michelle Payne and Katie Walker.
Leah Hazelwood and Gia Combs posing for a quick snap.
Kayla, Hailey and Melissa Barnett.
Melanie Miller Kane with Hannah Edelen, Gia Combs and Molly Jett.
Hannah Robb, Leah Hazelwood, Kimberley Gant, Gia Combs, Molly Jett and Hannah Edelen.
Alexa, Melissa, David and Sara Huff.