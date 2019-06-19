Galleries
Make/Shift Book Launch
June 19, 2019
Linda Bruckheimer and Sarabande Books hosted a launch party and reading of Joe Sacksteder’s “Make/Shift” on the evening of June 8 at KMAC Museum. “Make/Shift” is a book of short stories published by Sarabande as part of the Linda Bruckheimer Series in Kentucky Literature.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Freddie Lockett and Jessica Faulkner.
Sarabande Staff: Intern Natalie Wollenzien, Director of Marketing and Publicity Joanna Englert, Production Manager Danika Isdahl, Editor-in-Chief Sarah Gorham and Managing Editor Kristen Miller.
Andrea Reyes and Jamie Marion.
Nicole Krider and Jenita Lyons.
Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Design Mitzi Vernon with Jenny and Tom Wigginton.
Emma Aprile, author Joe Sacksteder and Andrew Rosenthal.
Isabella Lawson, Aileen Tierney and Vanessa Fuller.
Andrea Hansen and Augustine Piscione.
Danika Isdahl with Sarabande Books and Lacey Trautwein.
Aldy Milliken.
Linda Bruckheimer.
Author of Make/Shift Joe Sacksteder.
Cheri Sims and Karen Sales.
Caitlin Wilson and Sam Hall.
Aubrie and Jim Warner with Minda Honey.
Linda Englert, Nancy Hansen and Matthew Englert.
Joanna Englert with Kristin and Sam Howell.
Grace Robertson, Eric Shoemaker and Dylon Jones.
