Featured Posts > Galleries
MADS Live Music
June 28, 2017
The striking new gallery space on Bardstown Road stands for Modern, Artwork, Design and Style, and there is plenty of each inside the walls at any given time. Their Saturday night Live Music series attracts a discerning crowd in the mood for jazz, cocktails and art specials.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
M.A.D.S Live Music.
-
"Forrest Fire" by artist Cristina Taddonio.
-
M.A.D.S Live Music.
-
"Marble" by artist Cristina Taddonio.
-
-
Amee Kent and Terri Keeley.
-
Laura Jones and Emily DeVos.
-
Heather Mammen admired a piece of art.
-
Julia Minotti and Alyssa Ashley.
-
Eric Myer and Stephanie Waskevich.
-
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle, view artwork, as well as listen to music.
-
M.A.D.S Live Music.
-
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to view art as well as to listen to live music.
-
E. David Meena viewed artwork.
-
Owner Madison Ewing and Jason Schmidt.
-
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to view art as well as to listen to live music.
-
Mark and Barbara Jones, Donna Smith with Lauren and E. David Meena.
-
Pai Charasika and Kelly Cornfiller.
-
Sid and Misty Bostic with Jenny and Josh Mehling.
-
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle, view artwork, as well as listen to music.
-
"UXI " provided the musical entertainment with Cristina Taddonio and Dustin Que.
-
Laura Jones, Emily DeVos and Joe Mays.
-
Jason Schmidt, Bill Young, owner Madison Ewing, Tomas Valenzuela and Mark Estell.
-
Alex, Cindy and Chuck Stephens.
-
Chad Loveless, Jason Schmidt and Pai Charasika.
-
Stephanie Waskevich, Dustin Que, Cristina Taddonio, Jason Schmidt, owner Madison Ewing, Marley and Chad Loveless, Adrienne and Ryan Benningfield, Jessica Hanson and Collin Johnson.