Galleries

M.A.D.S. Grand Opening

March 22, 2017

Modern Artwork Design and Style have found a home at 1608 Bardstown Road, and owner Madison Ewing kicked off the grand opening of M.A.D.S. with her signature modern style and a who’s who crowd of art lovers and fashionistas. A portion of the proceeds from purchases made at the opening were donated to Fund for the Arts.

Photos by James Eaton.