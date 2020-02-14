Galleries > _ > Society
LVA Honors
February 14, 2020
On Feb. 7, Louisville Visual Art celebrated some of the art community’s most significant contributors at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Mayor Greg Fischer.
-
Marti Kuehn and Lindy Casebier.
-
Liz and Corey Richter.
-
Emerging Artist Award Honoree Liz Richter.
-
-
Professor James Grubola presents to Professor Ché Rhodes the Visual Art Educator Award.
-
Destiny Love Jackson.
-
Wilma Johnson Bethel and Destiny Love Jackson.
-
Benefactor of the Year Award Honoree Nana Lampton.
-
William, Destiny Love and Glenda Jackson.
-
Angie Fenton and Nana Lampton.
-
Benefactor of the Year Award Honoree Nana Lampton.
-
-
Ed Hamilton.
-
Mayor Greg Fischer.
-
Legacy Award Honoree Billy Hertz.
-
Ed Hamilton, Tom Schnepf and Billy Hertz.
-
Ed Hamilton and Billy Hertz.
-
Legacy Award Honoree Billy Hertz.
-
Legacy Award Honoree Billy Hertz.
-
Tom Schnepf.
-
Ed Hamilton and Billy Hertz.
-
Professor Ché Rhodes.
-
Gill Holland and Billy Hertz.
-
Glenda, Destiny Love and William Jackson.
-
Kay Grubola, Bernadette Hamilton and Shelly Zegart.
-
Kay Grubola, Bernadette Hamilton, Shelly Zegart and Elmer Lucille Allen.
-
Jim and Libby Voyles with Gerald Plain and Sena Naslund.
-
Legacy Award Honoree Billy Hertz.
-
Liz Richter and Leslie Rodriguez.
-
Liz and Corey Richter.
-
Lori Meadows and Kate Savage.
-
-
Nana Lampton, Billy Hertz, Liz Richter and Professor Ché Rhodes.
-
Nana Lampton, Mayor Greg Fischer, Billy Hertz, Liz Richter and Professor Ché Rhodes.
-
Nana Lampton, Destiny Love Jackson, Angie Fenton, Billy Hertz, Liz Richter and Professor Ché Rhodes.
-
Nana Lampton, Destiny Love Jackson, Angie Fenton, Billy Hertz, Liz Richter and Professor Ché Rhodes.
-