LVA Honors: The Stars Among Us

Ann Price Davis announces the recipient of the award in memory of her mother, Charlotte Price.

LVA Executive Director Lindy Casebier.

LVA Executive Director Lindy Casebier.

LVA Executive Director Lindy Casebier.

Mayor Greg Fischer.

Mayor Greg Fischer.

Gill Holland.

Ann Price Davis announces the recipient of the award in memory of her mother, Charlotte Price.

Ann Price Davis, Benefactor of the YEar Honoree Porter Watkins and Lindy Casebier.

John Begley announces the recipient of the Anna Huddleston Award.

John Begley, Visual Art Educator of the Year Honoree Wima Bethel and Lindy Casebier.

Susan Moremen announces the recipient of the award in memory of Bob Thompson.

Linday Casebier, Rising Star Award Honoree Vinhay Keo and Susan Moremen.

Carol Seifer announces the recipient of the award named in honor of her brother, Juilus Fiedman.

Carol Seifer, Legacy Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen, Lindy Casebier and Gill Holland.

Legcay Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen.

Legcay Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen.

Legcay Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen receives a standing ovation.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton, Stephen Reilly, Gill Holland, Jim Voyles, Lindy Casebier, Aaron Yarmuth and Libby Voyles.

Christen Boone, Carolle Jones Clay, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Elmer Lucille Allen.

Aaron Yarmuth and Lindy Casebier.

Madison Ewing, Claudia DeLatorre, Kennethia Sharlon, Faith Yascone, Victoria Lea, Yamilca Rodriguez, Jennifer Blair and Allison Lewis.

Shelly Zeigert, Lucy Paez, Katy McWhirter, Frank Weisberg, Kay and Jim Grubola, Porter Watkins, Cathie Astorino and Judy Hanekame.

The Honorees Porter Watkins, Vinhay Keo, Wilma Bethel and Elmer Lucille Allen with LVA Executive Director Lindy Casebier.

Jim Haynes, Carol Seifer, Frank Weisberg and Craig Scherman.

Penny Leach, Cathy Shepherd, Dru Pilsner, George Bailey, Dana Robinson and Sarah Fore .

Marti Kuhens, Beverly Cote, Caroline Pike and Lindy Casebier.

Dana Robinson, Porter Watkins, Shelly Zegart and Lucy Paez.

Jacqueline and Samuel Jackson and Debbie Dunn.

Kevin Borland, JayPee Davis and Stephanie Barrett.

Meredith Harber, Jabril Goodner and Vicki Cunningham.

Vinhay Keo and Sopheap Long.