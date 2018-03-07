Galleries

LVA Honors: The Stars Among Us

March 7, 2018

Photos by Tim Valentino

This inaugural luncheon was held on March 1 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Awards presented included the Rising Star, Visual Art Educator, Benefactor of the Year and the Legacy Award.

  • Ann Price Davis announces the recipient of the award in memory of her mother, Charlotte Price.

  • LVA Executive Director Lindy Casebier.

  • Mayor Greg Fischer.

  • Gill Holland.

  • Ann Price Davis, Benefactor of the YEar Honoree Porter Watkins and Lindy Casebier.

  • John Begley announces the recipient of the Anna Huddleston Award.

  • John Begley, Visual Art Educator of the Year Honoree Wima Bethel and Lindy Casebier.

  • Susan Moremen announces the recipient of the award in memory of Bob Thompson.

  • Linday Casebier, Rising Star Award Honoree Vinhay Keo and Susan Moremen.

  • Carol Seifer announces the recipient of the award named in honor of her brother, Juilus Fiedman.

  • Carol Seifer, Legacy Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen, Lindy Casebier and Gill Holland.

  • Legcay Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen.

  • Legcay Award Honoree Elmer Lucille Allen receives a standing ovation.

  • Cheri Bryant Hamilton, Stephen Reilly, Gill Holland, Jim Voyles, Lindy Casebier, Aaron Yarmuth and Libby Voyles.

  • Christen Boone, Carolle Jones Clay, Cheri Bryant Hamilton and Elmer Lucille Allen.

  • Aaron Yarmuth and Lindy Casebier.

  • Madison Ewing, Claudia DeLatorre, Kennethia Sharlon, Faith Yascone, Victoria Lea, Yamilca Rodriguez, Jennifer Blair and Allison Lewis.

  • Shelly Zeigert, Lucy Paez, Katy McWhirter, Frank Weisberg, Kay and Jim Grubola, Porter Watkins, Cathie Astorino and Judy Hanekame.

  • The Honorees Porter Watkins, Vinhay Keo, Wilma Bethel and Elmer Lucille Allen with LVA Executive Director Lindy Casebier.

  • Jim Haynes, Carol Seifer, Frank Weisberg and Craig Scherman.

  • Penny Leach, Cathy Shepherd, Dru Pilsner, George Bailey, Dana Robinson and Sarah Fore .

  • Marti Kuhens, Beverly Cote, Caroline Pike and Lindy Casebier.

  • Dana Robinson, Porter Watkins, Shelly Zegart and Lucy Paez.

  • Jacqueline and Samuel Jackson and Debbie Dunn.

  • Kevin Borland, JayPee Davis and Stephanie Barrett.

  • Meredith Harber, Jabril Goodner and Vicki Cunningham.

  • Vinhay Keo and Sopheap Long.

  • Lisa Huber and Marti Kuhens.