Galleries
LRH Landowners’ Picnic
June 28, 2017
Every year, members of Long Run Hounds gather for a full day of food and fun. This year’s picnic was held at Woodsgate Farm in Simpsonville, and highlights included a cake walk game and the raffling of a garden and BBQ basket.
Photos by John Sodrel.
-
-
Mary Rose Cissell, Long Run Hounds member Colleen E. Walker, landowner Ann Herd, LRH member/landowner Col. Walter Herd, LRH member/landowner Patti Wilson, LRH member/landowner Dinwiddie Lampton, MFH, LRH member/landowner Dr. Madelyn Jacobs, landowner Rob Wilson, landowner Jean Matthews, LRH member John Egan, Annice Johnston and LRH member/landowner Paul Bickel, MFH.
-
Masters of Fox Hounds Alf Caldwell (Huntsman), Jane Winegardner, Paul Bickel and Dinwiddie Lampton.
-
-
-
-
Lydia Eifler, Lara Rogers, Sophie Rogers, Lulu Martin and Woodford Rogers.
-
-
Laura Wilhem and Ann Pinski Roth.
-
-
-
Landowners Minna Hankin, Mark Wilcox, Mary Salyer and Cindy and Bud Willimon.
-
Landowners Roger, Lucy and Clay Dalton.
-
-
Mary Helen and John David Myles.
-
-
Mark Mueller and Connie Sandusky.
-
Landowners Nancy and George Fry.
-
-
-
-
-
José and Angie Ramirez.
-