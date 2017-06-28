Galleries

LRH Landowners’ Picnic

June 28, 2017

Every year, members of Long Run Hounds gather for a full day of food and fun. This year’s picnic was held at Woodsgate Farm in Simpsonville, and highlights included a cake walk game and the raffling of a garden and BBQ basket.

Photos by John Sodrel.

  • Mary Rose Cissell, Long Run Hounds member Colleen E. Walker, landowner Ann Herd, LRH member/landowner Col. Walter Herd, LRH member/landowner Patti Wilson, LRH member/landowner Dinwiddie Lampton, MFH, LRH member/landowner Dr. Madelyn Jacobs, landowner Rob Wilson, landowner Jean Matthews, LRH member John Egan, Annice Johnston and LRH member/landowner Paul Bickel, MFH.

  • Masters of Fox Hounds Alf Caldwell (Huntsman), Jane Winegardner, Paul Bickel and Dinwiddie Lampton.

  • Lydia Eifler, Lara Rogers, Sophie Rogers, Lulu Martin and Woodford Rogers.

  • Laura Wilhem and Ann Pinski Roth.

  • Landowners Minna Hankin, Mark Wilcox, Mary Salyer and Cindy and Bud Willimon.

  • Landowners Roger, Lucy and Clay Dalton.

  • Mary Helen and John David Myles.

  • Mark Mueller and Connie Sandusky.

  • Landowners Nancy and George Fry.

  • José and Angie Ramirez.