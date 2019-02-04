Galleries
Louisville Zoo 50th Anniversary Kickoff
February 4, 2019
Staff members, supporters, board members and volunteers of the Louisville Zoo began celebrating its 50th year with a kickoff party on Jan. 31 at the Olmsted. In 2019, the Zoo will feature a number of special events in honor of their semicentennial.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Lily and Mandy Holcomb.
-
Councilman Anthony Piagentini, Debbie Peden and Councilman James Peden.
-
Terri Lenahan and Karen Stone.
-
Jill Kaplan and Kacy Noltemeyer.
-
-
Lee Smathers with Sam and Carolyn Clites.
-
Anthony and Tiffany Schneider.
-
Kaitlyn and Sean Paschall.
-
Sam Stewart and Sarah Daley.
-
Steve Crews and Debbie Shannon.
-
Pat Peers, Tim Moreschi and Donna Woods with Geoff and Cindy Wohl.
-
Robert and Martha Nichols. Martha was the first PR Director at the Louisville Zoo.
-
Grace and Lily Hotkewicz.
-
-
John Walczak.
-
Mayor Greg Fischer.
-
-
-
John Walczak with Dawn and Steve Riester.
-
Stuart and Margue Esrock.
-
Jessica Thompson with Jessica and Mike Dunleavy.
-
Debbie King and Shelisa Gautreaux.
-
Jane Anne Franklin and Virginia Crossett.
-
John Walczak and Virginia and Arne Judd.
-
Greg Frazier and Beverly Turgeon.
-