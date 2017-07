The Waterfront Fourth of July celebration returned this year on the evening of July 4 on the Great Lawn. Visitors enjoyed free concerts from MojoFlo, Jenna Dean and more. Children experienced The Catfish Louie Kids’ Area, featuring a petting farm, putt putt golf and pony rides. Festival foods, Old Forester Bourbon Bar and Coors Light Beer Garden were fun for the adults. At 10 p.m., fireworks were provided by Zambelli in a beautifully patriotic display.

Photos by John Sodrel.