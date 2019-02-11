+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Louisville Visual Art Honors
February 11, 2019
The art community gathered to celebrate some of its most valuable members at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on Feb. 1.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Patricia Patterson and Elmer Lucille Allen.
-
Porter Watkins, Laury Christensen, Caroline Pike and Penny Leach.
-
Ed Hamilton, Wilma Bethel, William Duffy and Elmer Lucille Allen.
-
Emerging Artist Award recipient Monica Stewart, Professor Scott Massey, Professor Mary Carothers and Professor Rachel Singel.
-
Allan Weiss, Stuart S. Goldberg and Ivan Villalba.
-
-
Sally Macdonald, Delia Walker and Chenault Conway.
-
Kelsey Forren and Tora Eff.
-
Lindy Casebier, Christa Robinson and Judy Look.
-
Liz Watkins, Jenni Deamer and Visual Art Educator Award recipient Professor James Grubola.
-
Diane Porter and Carolle Jones Clay.
-
Emerging Artist Award recipient Monica Stewart.
-
Artist Victor Sweatt.
-
Congressman John Yarmuth.
-
Revelry Boutique Gallery owner Mo McKnight Howe gives Monica Stewart a hug as she accepts the Emerging Artist Award.
-
-
Wilma Bethel, Professor James Grubola and Lindy Casebier.
-
-
Lindy Casebier and Reverend Al Shands.
-
Lindy Casebier, Benton Keith and Benefactor Award recipient Reverend Al Shands.
-
Lindy Casebier, Benton Keith and Benefactor Award recipient Reverend Al Shands.
-
Jake Theisen, C. Prewitt Lane Jr. and Stewart Hoertz.
-
Elmer Lucille Allen walks to the stage to present the Legacy Award to sculptor Ed Hamilton.
-
Elmer Lucille Allen.
-
Elmer Lucille Allen and Ed Hamilton.
-
Lindy Casebier, Elmer Lucille Allen and Legacy Award recipient Ed Hamilton.
-
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.
-
Ed Hamilton.
-
Ed Hamilton and Lindy Casebier.
-
William Duffy, Senator Gerald Neal and Ed Hamilton.
-
William Duffy, Senator Gerald Neal and Ed Hamilton.
-
Nancy Atcher and Fran Redmon.
-
-
Benefactor Award recipient Reverend Al Shands and Edward Winters.
-
Monica Stewart, Professor James Grubola, Reverend Al Shands, Ed Hamilton, emcee Renee Shaw and Lindy Casebier.
-
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, Barry Allen, Marti Kuehn and Ed Hamilton.
-
Beverly Cote and Lynn Dunbar Bayus.
-