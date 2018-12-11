Galleries
Louisville Urban League Annual Report Luncheon
December 11, 2018
The Louisville Urban League hosted its annual luncheon at the Omni Hotel on Dec. 7. The organization presented a formal report of its activities and outreach to the community. All funds raised from the luncheon benefit the Louisville Urban League.
Photos by Tim Valentino
Ben Richmond and George Hanratty.
Jim Beckett, Keith Jackson, Delquan Dorsey, Ricky Jones and Judge Brian Edwards.
Chip Hancock and Jack Will.
Stephen Reily.
Claire Simms and Michele Koch.
Monica Unseld and Eileen Saunders.
Bob Willis and Councilman David James.
Victoria Russell, Mark Simpson, Carolyn Tandy and Patrick Sterling.
Chandra Irvin, Councilman Corie Schull and Von Purdy.
Nicole Yates and Congressman John Yarmuth.
Sarah Graves, LUL President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds and Peggy Bennett.
Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr.
Stephen Reily, Ben Richmond Award Honoree Steve Trager of Republic Bank, Lorri Lee and Sadiqa Reynolds.
Reverend Canon Amy Real Coultas.
David Tandy and Derek Bland.
Tawanda Chitapa, Victoria Russell, Shannon Paddymo and Lee Harris.
Robert Oliver, Michael Abernathy and Sgt. Malcom Miller.
Raymond Smith, Ellie Yerkes, Stephanie Hester, Joseph Scott and Karen Finlinson.
Michael Gritton, Angella Wilson and Cindy Read.
Sean Waddell, Jr.
LUL President and CEO Dr. Sadiqa N. Reynolds, Esq.
