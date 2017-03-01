Galleries

Louisville Uncorked

March 1, 2017

In its unending quest to cure cystic fibrosis, Louisville Uncorked held its winter 2017 tasting on February 23 at The Gillespie. Guests were all smiles enjoying the game of trying to identify wines and voting on their favorite, all the while knowing that their charitable donation was going toward the excellent work of Cure CF.

Photos by Tim Valentino.