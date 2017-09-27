Galleries
Louisville Public Media Block Party
September 27, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
LPM celebrated the opening of their updated headquarters on South Fourth Street on September 17. NPR President & CEO Jari Mohn spoke at the free event as guests toured the newly remodeled space.
-
KYCIR Managing Editor Brendan McCarthy and Executive Editor Stephen George.
-
Chair of the Board of Directors Todd Lowe and Marie La Barbera.
-
Member of the LPM Board of Directors John La Barbera and CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn.
-
Member of the LPM Board of Directors Nima Kulkarni, Julia Wayne and Vice Chair of the LPM Board of Directors Peter Wayne.
-
-
Donna Peak and Jeff Young.
-
Executive Editor Stephen George, member of the Board of Directors Heather McHold and KYCIR Managing Editor Brendan McCarthy.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Nichelle Freer.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Brenda Hart.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Susan Moss.
-
President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler, CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and Chair of the Board of Directors Todd Lowe.
-
President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler and CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn engaged in a conversation.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and Manager of Marketing and Engagement Kirsten Pfalzgraf.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and Vice Chair of the LPM Board of Directors Peter Wayne.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Nima Kulkarni.
-
Summer Auerbach and Metro Councilman Brandon Coan.
-
Jerry Abramson, Surekha Kulkarni and Madeline Abramson.
-
Member of the LPM Board of Directors Abby Shue and Jacqueline Rosky.
-
Secretary/Treasurer of the LPM Board of Directors Ronald Murphy, Debbie Murphy with Dr. Mark Perelmuter and Marci Perelmuter.
-
John Shaw-Woo, Robert Curran and Dr. Shiao Woo.
-
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and Geoff Thompson.
-
Andy Melinat and Ian Derrer.
-
President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.
-
Chair of the Board of Directors Todd Lowe.
-
President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler.
-
CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn.
-