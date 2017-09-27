Louisville Public Media Block Party

KYCIR Managing Editor Brendan McCarthy and Executive Editor Stephen George.

Chair of the Board of Directors Todd Lowe and Marie La Barbera.

Member of the LPM Board of Directors John La Barbera and CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn.

Member of the LPM Board of Directors Nima Kulkarni, Julia Wayne and Vice Chair of the LPM Board of Directors Peter Wayne.

Donna Peak and Jeff Young.

Executive Editor Stephen George, member of the Board of Directors Heather McHold and KYCIR Managing Editor Brendan McCarthy.

CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Nichelle Freer.

CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Brenda Hart.

CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Susan Moss.

President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler, CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and Chair of the Board of Directors Todd Lowe.

President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler and CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn engaged in a conversation.

CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and Manager of Marketing and Engagement Kirsten Pfalzgraf.

CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and Vice Chair of the LPM Board of Directors Peter Wayne.

CEO & President of NPR Jarl Mohn and member of the LPM Board of Directors Nima Kulkarni.

Summer Auerbach and Metro Councilman Brandon Coan.

Jerry Abramson, Surekha Kulkarni and Madeline Abramson.

Member of the LPM Board of Directors Abby Shue and Jacqueline Rosky.

Secretary/Treasurer of the LPM Board of Directors Ronald Murphy, Debbie Murphy with Dr. Mark Perelmuter and Marci Perelmuter.

John Shaw-Woo, Robert Curran and Dr. Shiao Woo.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and Geoff Thompson.

Andy Melinat and Ian Derrer.

President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.

Chair of the Board of Directors Todd Lowe.

President and General Manager of Louisville Public Radio Michael Skoler.