Louisville Heart Ball
February 13, 2019
The American Heart Association’s annual Heart Ball took place on Feb. 9 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The fundraiser for cardiovascular research featured dinner, a live and silent auction and entertainment by Kudmani.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Vikki Stone.
Cheryl and Henry White.
Abby and Abe Mulvihill.
Ricardo Gonzalez and Ingrid Hernandez.
Sheela and Surender Sandella with Syed and Zara Raza.
Kyle Snyder, Andrew Chandler and Hannah Mckenna.
Lindsay Moore and Chef Josh Moore.
Chloe Haffley and Bobbie Allen.
Greg and Sharon Stump.
Ron and Tessa O’Donoghue with Karen and Harold Morgan.
Erica Samelson and Hillary Grosse.
Shawn and Dana Bryant with Jutta and Philip Thomas.
Jeremy and Danielle Rydberg with Cara and Kevin Joynt.
Dr. Barry and Julie Denton.
Dale and Erin Shinkle with Wes and Heather Parks.
Kristy De Los Santos, David Herman and Aidita Bartolomei.
Veronica Wunderlich, Leah Joy and Tracy Shacklette.
Dawn Wigginton, Tracy Monks and Mary Witsiepe.
Derby Princesses Kelsey Sutton and Mary Baker.
Tia Moore and Rod Ledford.
Melissa Bennett and Edith Wright.
Freda Mozee and Barbara Thomas.
Jerry and Christy Henderson with Mary and Steve Raible.
Mike and Ruth Devore.
