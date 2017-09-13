Louisville Football Season Opener

Jennifer Murley, Janet McGuirk, Gordan and Ann Milby, Robin Geiger, Tom Knopp, Karen Coots, Stefanie Knopf and Connie Houston.

Kenny Hemming, Diane, Mark and Amy Sturtzel, Nick, MJ and Roo Hemming,Theresa and Chuck Fleischer with Darrell Spurgeon.

Kevin Knifley, Tyler Knight and Jordan Knifley.

Greg Hickman, Timmy Smalley, Gary Buckler, Tommy Smalley and Charles Graves.

Patrick and Lindsay Keeling.

U of L season opening tailgate activities.

John Kehrer, Carol Triplett and Jim Nalley.

Angie Tate and Rachel Selby kissed the Drew Deener trophy.

Jaclyn Schmitt, Bill Harris and Sydney Rae.

Lary Pryor and George Rodman.

Steve, Maddie and Susan Drake.

Scott and Sandra Richards with Jennifer and Kevin Schroerlucke.

Raegan Osborn and Sarah Meisburg.

Jennifer LaPrade and Heather Shaw.

Katie, Kassie, Cindy and Mark Casper. Twins Katie and Kassie celebrated their birthday.

Randy and Anne Ewing with Karen and Jim Morris.

Norman Walker prepared mango margaritas.

The U of L tailgating activities were held mostly in the south parking lot and adjacent areas of the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wendell Foster, Bryan, Ernestine and Bruce Coatley, Tonya Foster, Shonda and Gary Booker.

The event was held on a picture perfect afternoon which preceded the football game.

Matthew Logsdon, Allison Greenwell, Chelsie McClure, David, Jim and Daniel Greenwell

Paul Jessie, Shelby Stockdale, Jenna Daniel and Aaron Jessie.

Larry Jennings and Frank Cosby.

Athletic Director Tom Jurich.

Louisville versus Purdue.

Louisville's Seth Dawkins tried to get past Purdue's Spencer Evans.

Louisville's wide receiver Jaylen Smith found an opening during the first quarter as Purdue's Ja' Whaun Brentley pursued.

Louisville's Jaire Alexander was tackled by Purdue's Joe Schopper as Louisville's Jaylen Smith followed.

Louisville's Jordan Davis caught a 3 yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson for Louisville's first score of the game at the 3:40 mark in the first quarter.

Jordan Davis, on his back,and Micky Crum celebrate Davis's touchdown reception.

Louisville's Lamar Jackson jumped to pass against Purdue.

Louisville's Reggie Bonnafon found an opening for a big gain.

Robbie Bell, # 75, Lamar Jackson, # 8, Lukayus McNeil, # 72 and Charles Standberry celebrated following a Cards touchdown.

Lamar Jackson looked downfield to pass.

Louisville's Jon Greenard, # 58, TreSean Smith, # 4 and G.G.Robinson celebrated a key defensive stop late in the game.

Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick, # 87 and Jaylen Smith celebrated Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass reception.

Purdue's Josh Hayes and Louisville's Lamar Jackson displayed sportsmanship at midfield following the game.