Louisville Football Season Opener

-
Jennifer Murley, Janet McGuirk, Gordan and Ann Milby, Robin Geiger, Tom Knopp, Karen Coots, Stefanie Knopf and Connie Houston.
-
Kenny Hemming, Diane, Mark and Amy Sturtzel, Nick, MJ and Roo Hemming,Theresa and Chuck Fleischer with Darrell Spurgeon.
-
Kevin Knifley, Tyler Knight and Jordan Knifley.
-
Greg Hickman, Timmy Smalley, Gary Buckler, Tommy Smalley and Charles Graves.
-
-
Patrick and Lindsay Keeling.
-
U of L season opening tailgate activities.
-
John Kehrer, Carol Triplett and Jim Nalley.
-
U of L season opening tailgate activities.
-
Angie Tate and Rachel Selby kissed the Drew Deener trophy.
-
Jaclyn Schmitt, Bill Harris and Sydney Rae.
-
U of L season opening tailgate activities.
-
Lary Pryor and George Rodman.
-
Steve, Maddie and Susan Drake.
-
U of L season opening tailgate activities.
-
Scott and Sandra Richards with Jennifer and Kevin Schroerlucke.
-
Raegan Osborn and Sarah Meisburg.
-
Jennifer LaPrade and Heather Shaw.
-
U of L season opening tailgate activities.
-
Katie, Kassie, Cindy and Mark Casper. Twins Katie and Kassie celebrated their birthday.
-
Randy and Anne Ewing with Karen and Jim Morris.
-
U of L season opening tailgate activities.
-
Norman Walker prepared mango margaritas.
-
The U of L tailgating activities were held mostly in the south parking lot and adjacent areas of the Lucas Oil Stadium.
-
Wendell Foster, Bryan, Ernestine and Bruce Coatley, Tonya Foster, Shonda and Gary Booker.
-
The event was held on a picture perfect afternoon which preceded the football game.
-
Matthew Logsdon, Allison Greenwell, Chelsie McClure, David, Jim and Daniel Greenwell
-
Paul Jessie, Shelby Stockdale, Jenna Daniel and Aaron Jessie.
-
Larry Jennings and Frank Cosby.
-
Athletic Director Tom Jurich.
-
Louisville versus Purdue.
-
Louisville's Seth Dawkins tried to get past Purdue's Spencer Evans.
-
Louisville's wide receiver Jaylen Smith found an opening during the first quarter as Purdue's Ja' Whaun Brentley pursued.
-
Louisville's Jaire Alexander was tackled by Purdue's Joe Schopper as Louisville's Jaylen Smith followed.
-
Louisville's Jordan Davis caught a 3 yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson for Louisville's first score of the game at the 3:40 mark in the first quarter.
-
Jordan Davis, on his back,and Micky Crum celebrate Davis's touchdown reception.
-
Louisville's Lamar Jackson jumped to pass against Purdue.
-
Louisville's Reggie Bonnafon found an opening for a big gain.
-
Robbie Bell, # 75, Lamar Jackson, # 8, Lukayus McNeil, # 72 and Charles Standberry celebrated following a Cards touchdown.
-
Lamar Jackson looked downfield to pass.
-
Louisville's Jon Greenard, # 58, TreSean Smith, # 4 and G.G.Robinson celebrated a key defensive stop late in the game.
-
Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick, # 87 and Jaylen Smith celebrated Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass reception.
-
Purdue's Josh Hayes and Louisville's Lamar Jackson displayed sportsmanship at midfield following the game.
-
Coach Petrino was interviewed by Fox Sports at the conclusion of the game.
-