Louisville Big Wish Gala

Photos by Tim Valentino

Make-A-Wish celebrated its 2018 gala on Aug. 3 at the Omni Louisville Hotel, which featured a surprise wish presentation to Joseph, a Make-A-Wish recipient who battles a blood disorder. During the event, Joseph was given his dream car, a 1978 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Dr. Anup Patel also presented preliminary findings from his research into the physical and financial outcomes of the wish journey on eligible kids. Attendees enjoyed live and silent auctions at the gala, which was presented by Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky.