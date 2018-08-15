+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Louisville Big Wish Gala
August 15, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Make-A-Wish celebrated its 2018 gala on Aug. 3 at the Omni Louisville Hotel, which featured a surprise wish presentation to Joseph, a Make-A-Wish recipient who battles a blood disorder. During the event, Joseph was given his dream car, a 1978 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Dr. Anup Patel also presented preliminary findings from his research into the physical and financial outcomes of the wish journey on eligible kids. Attendees enjoyed live and silent auctions at the gala, which was presented by Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky.
John McStoots.
Make-A-Wish President and CEO Doug Kelly.
Make-A-Wish kid Joseph is surprised with the truck of his wish.
Tim and Kristen Becht and Amy and Bruce Good.
Pam and Dave Flinchum.
Wendell Townsend and JoAn McClendon.
Dr. Yvonne Austin, and Anthony and Carmen Mathis.
Howard and Jena Rosenberg, Michelle James, Walter Woods and Councilman David James.
Joy and Councilman Glen Stuckel and Elaine Hitt.
Pam Peterhansen, Emanuel Mitchell and Chloe Pinchbeck.
Make-A-Wish President and CEO Doug Kelly, Make-A-Wish Kid Henry and Mom Audrey.
Lois Crandell, and Tim and Kristen Becht.
Pam Ritter, and Carolyn Cole.
Doug and Faith Hacker, and Kendra and John Funkhouser.
April DeVito and Catherine Darmstadt.
Amanda and Michael Price.
Miranda Wantland, Alison Malone, David and Carolyn Sheldon, Neil Malone, Judge Lauren Adams Ogden and Emmet Ogden.
Nora King, Heather Tinsley and Cathie and Bob Astorino.
Kevin Farley and Kim and Mike Ash.
Lynn Dudding, Mike Ash and Tammy and Tony Underwood.
Robin, Ryan and Eden Scarbrough.
Lisa Reeves, Laura Clark and Debbie Rawn.
Destiny and Brent Jaggers.
Chris and Kira Gregorchik.
Laura Adams interviews some of the Make-A-Wish Kids.
Laura Adams interviews Make-A-Wish Kid Joseph.
Preparing Make-A-Wish Kid Joseph for the surprise presentation of his truck.
Preparing Make-A-Wish Kid Joseph for the surprise presentation of his truck.
Make-A-Wish Kid Joseph is surprised with the presentation of his truck.
The Lake Forest table.
The Lake Forest table.
Emcee Laura Adams.
