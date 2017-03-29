Featured Posts > Galleries
Louisville Bespoke Fashion Show
March 29, 2017
The Speed Art Museum was the site on March 24 of the Louisville Bespoke Fashion Show, featuring a VIP cocktail reception and Derby-themed fashion show. The money raised will go toward new sewing machines for the studio. Louisville Bespoke is a space for artists and designers to create fashions locally.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
-
Kathy Campbell and Kevin and Susan Flick.
-
-
Gunnar Deatherage and Hunter Zieske.
-
-
Miranda Popp and Catherine Jones Kung.
-
-
Jason Lois, Miranda Popp and Jesse Hawkins.
-
-
Emily Maynard, Whitney Watt and Meghan Burchianti.
-
-
Cannonball Swimwear VP Katie James.
-
-
Chris O’Bryan, Ali Longmire, Sue Schofield and Sarah Mattingly.
-
-
Dee Filer and Dawn and Shania Robinson.
-
-
Christy Jarboe, Yamilca Rodriguez, Thelma Willett, Ingrid Hernandez, Emily Digenis, Eleni Digenis-Lentsch, Jeannette Wilcoxen and Kristy Santos.
-
-
Amber Thompson, Tommy Clines, Ali Muhammad, Merrick Young and Collier Machine.
-
-
Jennifer O’Bryan, Mustafa Nafia, Roper and Dylan Hillerich and Allison Lewis.
-
-
Brett Corbin and Samantha Wallace-Corbin
-
-
-
-
-
-