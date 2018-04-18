+ Featured Posts > _ > Life & Style > Fashion > Galleries

Louisville Bespoke Fashion Show

April 18, 2018

Photos by Tim Valentino

The Speed Art Museum hosted this highly-curated fashion show featuring Louisville Bespoke designers on April 13. Guests mingled at a VIP pre-party and took home deluxe swag bags.

  • Emcee Miranda Popp and Kevin Hulsey.

  • Alex Hepfinger, Dominique Joy Thompson, Miranda Popp, Rae Hunt and Yolanda Evans.

  • Elizabeth Peake of Peake Ties.

  • Dominique Joy Thompson, Kurt Roberson and Rae Hunt.

  • Victoria and Eric Lea.

  • Sara Willis, Ali Mohammad and Eric Payne.

  • Tameka Francois and Brittney Whitfield.

  • Dominique Joy Thompson.

  • Leah Rich of Glam Land Beauty.

  • Dominique Joy Thompson.

  • Dominique Joy Thompson.

  • Tameaka Francois of Love by Francios.

  • Roxanne Dunaway, Madison Ewing, Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis and Louisville Bespoke Founder Ymilca Rodriguez.

  • Teri Amsler and Jeanine Moneypenny of Moss Hill.

  • Tammy Meadows of t. suzanne designs with Dominique Joy Thompson wearing one of her headpieces.

  • Matthew Multerer of Finespun Clothes.

  • Emcee Miranda Popp.

  • Design collaborators Gerardo Torres and Marielena Jorge.

  • Design collaborators Gerardo Torres and Marielena Jorge.

  • Gerardo Torres, Marielena Jorge, Ingrid and Brigitte Hernandez and Mia Lopez.

  • Love Yascone and Genna Yussman Greene.

  • Miranda Popp and Roxanne Dunway.

  • Randy Blevins, Ladonna Nicolas, Larry Shapin and Dr. Ivan Ljubic.

  • Charlotte Ford and Brittney Whitfield.

  • Rae Hunt, Yolanda Evans, Alex Hepfinger, Alicia Antonia, Isidro Valencia, Maria Haiducu, Dominique Joy Thompson, 1, Francesca Ljubic, Kimberly Ann and Shannon Burton.

  • Beth Sedgwick, Jennifer Lamkin and Kim Holsclaw.

  • Dawn Yankeelov, Holly Houston, Stephanie Lindsay, Erica Rucker, Ladonna Nicolas and Amy Board Higgs.

  • James Humphrey and Olivia Griffin.

  • Rebecca Fleischaker and Christy Jarboe.

  • Meredith Marker with Cannonball Swimwear.

  • Love Yascone, Genna Yussman Greene, Glenda Yascone, Roxanne Dunaway, Ymilca Rodriguez and Kennethea Shalon.

  • Kevin Bauman and Sam Jones.

  • Darius Sanford, Aaron Travis, Seth Owsley, Kristopher Stein, Jordan Clark, Brandon Hodges, and Javon Tolbert wearing Dillard’s fashions and hats by Haven Millinery styled by Fitz Fitzgerald of Deese Behavior.

  • Crissa Candler, Alexas Engel and Donna Engel.

  • Jadan Gambill, Mariah Washington and Blessing Eke.

  • Tyler and Taylor Purnsley.

  • Christine Robey and Elizabeth Elliott with Bare Naked Leather.

  • Shannon Burton.

  • Annette Skaggs and Roxanne Dunaway.

  • Ymilca Rodriguez and Roxanne Dunaway.

  • Faith Yascone, Randy Blevins and Roxanne Dunaway.

  • Madison Ewing and Jason Schmidt.

  • Andre Wilson, Madison Ewing and Jason Schmidt.

  • Frankie Spagnolo, Larry Shapin and Ladonna Nicolas.

  • Don’t Blink and Dope Soul 1997.

  • Nikki Smith, Tara Sowers and Kelly and Bill Guffy.

  • Laura Patterson of Cannonball Swimwear and Sarah Havens of Havens Millinery.

