Louisville Bats Fireworks Extravaganza
July 11, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
More than 10,000 baseball fans kicked off Independence Day celebrations at Slugger Field on July 3. After the Louisville Bats defeated the Indianapolis Indians, the crowd enjoyed a massive fireworks show presented by LG&E.
Alex, Mike and Karen Harden.
Joseph Federle and George Downs. Joseph just claimed victory in the Louisville Bats hot dog eating contest.
Molly Biggs and Brittany Wilson.
Greg Ayers and Mary Beth Wallace.
Derek Baudy and Casey Creque.
Kristi and Marcus Lombard.
Benjamin Wilson and Kristina Kirk.
Lilly Nellums and Emily East.
Chee Hamilton and Maryellen Stanton.
Danielle, Easton, and Mindy Turner enjoy the game as they watch Danielle's husband, Stuart, play for the Louisville Bats.
Annelise and Amanda Berrier.
Casey, Carter and Greg Maudlin.
Amber, Leah and Tate Rennirt.
Sam, Matthew, Avery and Melanie Stromquist.
Sheryl Ball and Jackson Thomas.
Hannah and Jaime Crawford with Courtney Nash.
Bailee and Julee McKean with Blakely Martin.
Game attendees stand for the singing of God Bless America.
Adam, Kaitlyn and Charlie Weir, Dan and Mason Kuntz with Amanda, Joshua, Benjamin and Sam Rugg.
Hailey and Jasamine Curtis with Harrison Curtis-Texas and Brandon Texas.
The Louisville Bats.
Miyay and Thia.
Donnie and Noelle Bischoff.
Tony and Lola King.
Ashley, David and Olivia Forrest.
Jenny Sanchez and Tree Clark.
Kelly, Kaile and Katelyn Konrad.
