LouCity Groundbreaking
July 3, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Louisville City FC held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 28 to celebrate its new stadium in Butchertown. On the following day, LCFC announced that head coach James O’Connor and assistant coach Daniel Byrd are leaving the team to coach Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC.
Elizabeth Chandler, Max Miller and Kasey Maier.
Lynn and Mike Brown.
David James.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Barbara Sexton Smith and Governor Matt Bevin.
Co-Chair of Soccer Holdings, LLC Mike Mountjoy.
LouCity Head Coach James O'Connor.
Chris Bratten and Jacquie Shaver.
Barbara Sexton Smith, Ryan Gedney, David James, Mayor Greg Fischer, Governor Matt Bevin, Mike Mountjoy and James O'Connor.
Keith LaBelle and Kylar Evers-LaBelle.
Zack Evers-LaBelle , Juli Evers, Keith LaBelle, Kylar Evers-LaBelle and Lois LaBelle.
Arya and Angie Garman.
Jim Evans.
Kaitlyn and Mike Sibley.
Charles Snavely, Tony Hatton, Jim Kirby and Herb Petitjean.
Candidate for Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell and owner of Red Hot Roasters Sondra Powell.
Rick Burrice, Shahara Ross and Tom Vickery.
Ryan Gedney and David James.
Barbara Sexton Smith.
Natalie Allison, Meagan Boyle and Leigh Nieves.
Father David Sanchez leads in prayer.
Father David Sanchez blesses the stadium site.
VP and Senior Project Designer with HOK Ryan Gedney.
Metro Council President David James.
Barbara Sexton Smith and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Abbie Fortner and Letitia Stolarczyk.
Courtney Howerton and Michael Stewart with Voluforms.
Jennifer and Steven Bernard.
Drew and Allan Davis.
Courtney Howerton, Brad Gordon and Michael Stewart.
