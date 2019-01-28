+ Carousel Post > Galleries > _ > Society
Lobster Feast
January 28, 2019
Actors Theatre’s annual fundraiser took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on the evening of Jan. 26. This year’s theme of “It’s Showtime!” inspired guests to wear their most theatrical and whimsical attire. Presented by Old Forrester, the event included live and silent auctions, cocktails, dancing and the customary presentation of the lobsters along with a spread of other delicious foods.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Andrew Newton and Scott Schaftlein.
Board Member and Co-Chair Stewart Lussky and Bob Jones.
Lauren and Pamela Broadus.
Silvia Bond and Jessica Land.
Lincoln and Laura Snyder.
Susan Brasch and Pat Ballard.
Mariah Kline and Seth Kline.
Kaitlyn Purdon, April Gibbs, Jackie Zykan and Vince Brown.
Olivia Reibel and Lisa Petry.
Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Paul Casi II and Karen Casi.
Barbara Juckett and Natalie Bajandas.
Jason Applegate and Angie Fenton.
Laura and John Cornett.
Brett Schultz and Kayla Peters.
David and Marsha Roth, Walter and Susan Sales with Mickey Ruby.
Emcee Neill Robertson.
Jason Applegate, Ken Ross, Laura Ross, Rob Blacker, Marsha Blacker, Seth Kline, Mariah Kline and Angie Fenton.
Purna and Radhika Veer with Jennifer Mackin.
Kellie and Mark Carter with Teresa and Frank Bridgewaters.
Jamie and Al Paradis, Jess Owens and guest "Jim Morrison."
Kevin O'Connell takes a photo of Brett Schultz, Lauren and Pamela Broadus and Kayla Peters.
Cathy Lyons and Robert Diamond.
Farrah Thornsberry and James Homrighausen with Rhonda and Steve Houghland.
Audrey Gossom and Amanda Cress with Volvo and BMW of Louisville.
Sculptor Ed Hamilton.
Auctioneer and emcee Trey Morris.
Ash Patlan.
Larry and Amy Tannheimer.
Trey Morris.
Neill Robertson takes a selfie with the winners of Claws or Tails, the coin toss game.
Trey Morris.
Neill Robertson.
Emcee Neill Robertson.
