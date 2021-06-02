Galleries
Lincliffe Derby Soirée
June 2, 2021
Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson
Steve Humphrey and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey hosted guests on May 2 at their home for a post-Derby soiree of cocktails, homemade Limoncello and BBQ overlooking the Ohio River. Music was provided by the Fund for the Arts in recognition of the Awards in the Arts 2021 and the media sponsorship provided by The Voice.
-
-
-
-
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Sarah Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey greeting Chet and Diane Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Steve Humphrey with Chet Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Steve Humphrey with Chet Lott and Jon Carloftis.
-
Matt Jamie, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, Ryan Rogers and Liz Bingham.
-
Matt Jamie, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, Ryan Rogers and Liz Bingham.
-
Christa and Josh Marrillia.
-
Christa and Josh Marrillia.
-
John, Willow, Lauren and Brooks Anderson with Jeff Hunter, Michael Lafountain, Elizabeth Scinta and Seth Staples.
-
Stephen Lewis, Douglas Riddle and Jon Carloftis.
-
Lauren Sharp Anderson, Jennifer Bates, Diane Lott and Christa Marrillia.
-
Bernie Fineman, Kasey Maier, Michael Vine and Jeff Baldwin.
-
Bernie Fineman, Kasey Maier, Michael Vine and Jeff Baldwin.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
Steve Humphrey and guests.
-
-
Terry Meiners, Tom and Mary Miller and Mary George Meiners.
-
Steve Humphrey with Karen and Gary Lawrence.
-
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Christen Boone.
-
Bruce and Joan Burton.
-
-
Bernie Fineman and Kasey Maier with John and Kathy Yarmuth.
-
Lauren Sharp Anderson and Brooks Anderson.
-
Kathy Carter-Sidie, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, Sarah Levitch and Lauren Sharp Anderson.
-
Terry Meiners, Chuck Marshall, Steve Humphrey, Henry and Sharon Potter and Sara and Jim Haynes.
-
Randy, Khandro and Marrzulena Butler.
-
Kathy and Kent Oyler.
-
Chet and Diane Lott.
-
Brooks Anderson, Lauren Sharp Anderson, Willow and John Anderson.