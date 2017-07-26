Galleries
Light the Night Kickoff
July 26, 2017
Held at Louisville Slugger Field, Light the Night Kickoff was a free lunch that provided walk participants the opportunity to network with and learn about fundraising tools and resources. Guests learned all about Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s mission and the research to find cancer cures.
Photos By Bill Wine.
Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.
Chairman Emeritus John King and Executive Director Helen Overfield.
Sam Chauvin, Jr. and C'Allen Chauvin.
Eleanor Massa-McKinley, Cindy McKinley and Fisher Massa- McKinley.
Amanda Moss and Gary Bloom.
Connie Soeder and Robin Crisp.
Sandy Hardesty and Katie Stivers.
Mindy Brown and Bill Hayden.
Shannon and Joan Jutz.
Chairman Emeritus John King and Stan Chauvin, III.
Alicia and Aiyanna Flowers.
The emcee was Bob Blair.
The guests listened as emcee Bob Blair spoke.
Participant Fundraising Daly Muller.
Chairman Emeritus John King.
