Galleries

Light the Night Kickoff

July 26, 2017

Held at Louisville Slugger Field, Light the Night Kickoff was a free lunch that provided walk participants the opportunity to network with and learn about fundraising tools and resources. Guests learned all about Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s mission and the research to find cancer cures.

Photos By Bill Wine.

  • Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.

  • Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.

  • Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.

  • Chairman Emeritus John King and Executive Director Helen Overfield.

  • Sam Chauvin, Jr. and C'Allen Chauvin.

  • Eleanor Massa-McKinley, Cindy McKinley and Fisher Massa- McKinley.

  • Amanda Moss and Gary Bloom.

  • Connie Soeder and Robin Crisp.

  • Sandy Hardesty and Katie Stivers.

  • Mindy Brown and Bill Hayden.

  • Shannon and Joan Jutz.

  • Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.

  • Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.

  • Chairman Emeritus John King and Stan Chauvin, III.

  • Alicia and Aiyanna Flowers.

  • Light the Night Kickoff Lunch.

  • The emcee was Bob Blair.

  • The guests listened as emcee Bob Blair spoke.

  • Participant Fundraising Daly Muller.

  • Chairman Emeritus John King.