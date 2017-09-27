Galleries
LIFF Opening Night
September 27, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
The Louisville International Festival of Film opened up at the Kentucky Science Center with a screening of the movie “Bomb City” on September 14. Those in attendance also enjoyed an after party and Q&A with the film’s producers.
-
Chaz Rough, Vicki Rogers and Vin Morreale.
-
Venus Obscura Filmmaker Christophe Karabache from France.
-
Chaz Rough and Vicki Rogers.
-
Back for Good Co-Directors Bailey and Molly Donovan.
-
-
Michael Cassie and Brandon Menchon of The Orchard chat with Vicki Rogers.
-
-
-
Kirt Jacobs of Moxie Talk.
-
Kirt Jacobs and Vicki Rogers.
-
Vin Morreale.
-
Wanda and William Jackson.
-
Byron Yee.
-
Rodney "Young Zillion" Brown.
-
LeAnne Cooper.
-
Rebecca Hahn.
-
Bomb City Producer Major Dodge.
-
Jameson Brooks.
-
Bomb City Lead Actor Dave Davis.
-
Ericka Estrella and Sheldon Chick.
-
Major Dodge, Deana Cunningham, Dave Davis and Chad Cunningham.
-
The Bomb City contingent.
-
Jameson Brooks, Conrad Bachmann, Vicki Rogers, Major Dodge and Sheldon Chick.
-
Ryan Cox.
-
Tiffany Cervantes and Stephanie Chaney.
-
-
-
Henry Melton.
-
-
Bomb City contingent handles some Q and A.
-
Annette Skaggs.
-