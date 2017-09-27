Galleries

LIFF Opening Night

September 27, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

The Louisville International Festival of Film opened up at the Kentucky Science Center with a screening of the movie “Bomb City” on September 14. Those in attendance also enjoyed an after party and Q&A with the film’s producers.

  • Chaz Rough, Vicki Rogers and Vin Morreale.

  • Venus Obscura Filmmaker Christophe Karabache from France.

  • Chaz Rough and Vicki Rogers.

  • Back for Good Co-Directors Bailey and Molly Donovan.

  • Michael Cassie and Brandon Menchon of The Orchard chat with Vicki Rogers.

  • Kirt Jacobs of Moxie Talk.

  • Kirt Jacobs and Vicki Rogers.

  • Vin Morreale.

  • Wanda and William Jackson.

  • Byron Yee.

  • Rodney "Young Zillion" Brown.

  • LeAnne Cooper.

  • Rebecca Hahn.

  • Bomb City Producer Major Dodge.

  • Jameson Brooks.

  • Bomb City Lead Actor Dave Davis.

  • Ericka Estrella and Sheldon Chick.

  • Major Dodge, Deana Cunningham, Dave Davis and Chad Cunningham.

  • The Bomb City contingent.

  • Jameson Brooks, Conrad Bachmann, Vicki Rogers, Major Dodge and Sheldon Chick.

  • Ryan Cox.

  • Tiffany Cervantes and Stephanie Chaney.

  • Henry Melton.

  • Bomb City contingent handles some Q and A.

  • Annette Skaggs.