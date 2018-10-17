Galleries
LIFF Opening Night After Party
October 17, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Cinephiles gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center on Oct. 11 following the first film screening of the Louisville International Festival of Film. The festival featured more than 100 artistic films screened at several locations throughout the weekend.
Brett Bachmann and Brian Cullinan.
Will Berry, Phyllis Santos and Glenn Prezocki.
Founders of LIFF Brett Bachmann, Brian Cullinan and Conrad Bachmann.
Ethel Care and Michelle Care Wix.
Anthony Mapp and Marcellus Barksdale.
Sephonyia Porter and Brenda Hackett.
Actress in 'Beyond the Silence' Martina Barksdale and Ivy Barksdale.
'Beyond the Silence' director and producer William Michael Barbee and Cletis Evans.
'Beyond the Silence' director and producer William Michael Barbee, lead actor in 'Beyond the Silence' Usman Sharif and Cletis Evans.
Filmmakers of 'And...Seen' Liz Ortiz and Jamie Petrone.
William Michael Barbee, Micah Chandler, Martina Barksdale and Usman Sharif.
Josh Cowing and Vahan Bedelian.
Dwight Turner and creator of 'Anne Frank Meets God' Kimberly Jentzen.
Ally Downs, Carolyn Doniel and Cristina Miller.
Rebecca Hahn and Annette Skaggs.
Matt Green and Chad Fuller with Fuller and Green Productions and creators of ‘In A Flash’.
Madison Hardy and Cary Ann Fuller.
Mari Ganues and Jennifer Blalock.
Producer of last year's winner 'The Last Smile' Kristine Lowe and David Lowe.
Creators of 'The Synthetics' Chaz and Noah Rough.
Nikki and Danny Coleman.
Joey Wagner and DJ Ryan Coxx.
