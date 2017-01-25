LIBA Business Expo

Louisville Independent Business Alliance held the 2nd annual Louisville Local Business Expo on January 19 at Mellwood Arts Center, showcasing more than 50 local and independent “Business to Business” companies and giving business purchasing decision makers the opportunity to explore local options for their needs. The free event featured three local business owners sharing TED-style talks about their road to success. They were Madison Cork, Matt Wallace and Darnell Ferguson.

Photos by Tim Valentino.