LGBT Center House Party Celebration
September 13, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Guests gathered together for this celebration at the home of Karen and Steve Hall on August 31. Along with co-hosts Stephanie and George Barrett, guests enjoyed dinner, drinks and mingling with friends of the LGBT Center. The organization will celebrate its 10th anniversary this school year and UofL was recently named the most LGBT friendly public university in the South.
Dillon Miles and Lisa Gunterman.
Susan Steinbeck, Jessica Lawrence and Jamie Sparks.
Amanda Ables, Josh Duggins and Mike Miller.
Brian Buford, Doris Abdallah, Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.
Dennis Mader and Jeffery Ellis.
Liz Grant, Crystal Walts-Paulin, Mike Miller and Jocelyn Warren.
Scott Johnson, Scott Ruck and David Duralde.
Mike Miller and Leslie Lewis-Sheets.
David Weismann, Meg Hancock, J.P. Davis, Resse, and Will Baumgardner.
Susan Johns, Dean Hite, Nora Abdallah and Brent Watson.
Rachel Vetter and Kathy Hensley.
Xandi Harris, Taylor Naiser and Terri Rowland.
Joe Walker, Mike Ice, David Duralde, Scott Ruck, Josh Allen, Vince Tanamachi and Matt Anderson.
Kevin Greer, Linda Wells and Steve Hall.
Nora Abdallah and Angela Playne.
Bridget Bush, Doris Abdallah and John Bush.
Trish Gallagher and Bobby Das.
Lisa Gunterman and Senator Gerald Neal.
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Senator Gerald Neal and Mike Miller.
Karen Hall, Joanne Minardi and Brad Calobrace.
Stephanie Barrett, Karen Hall, Brian Buford, Mike Miller, Steve Hall and George Barrett.
Brian Buford, Stephanie Barrett, Mike Miller, Steve Hall and George Barrett.
Mike Miller addresses the guests as Biran Buford looks on.
Mike Miller addresses the guests.
Mike Miller addresses the guests as Biran Buford looks on.
Brian Buford addresses the guests.
Brian Buford addresses the guests.
