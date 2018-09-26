Galleries

Lexus Launch Party

September 26, 2018

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

On Oct. 4, Lexus of Louisville hosted the debut of the much-anticipated 2019 Lexus ES at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Guests marveled at the new vehicle and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment.

  • Sean Murphy MD with Valinda and Walter Weibel with Lexus of Louisville.

  • Judge Thomas Knopf and Michael Vanover.

  • Josh LaFountain, Krissy Spicer and Maggie Goebel.

  • Kevin Zemanski and Pat Klinker.

  • JoAn McClendon and Wendell Townsend.

  • Katie Costopoulos and Catie Fitzpatrick.

  • Cynthia Taylor and Chandra Stroud.

  • Amy and Patrick Nall.

  • Pasquina and Walter Weibel.

  • Sharon Gilman and Rollia Knight.

  • Nathan Steinke and Bridget Csizmar Steinke.

  • Peggy and Tobin Thomas.

  • Charlie Jenkins and Tammy Wiseman.

  • Fritz and Renee Bauer.

  • Mo and Linda Smith.

  • Jean Baxter, Nancy Wheatley, Jane Marshall and Pam Klinker.

  • Frenchie and James Sweatt.

  • Sharon Owens and Darlene Allgeier.