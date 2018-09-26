Galleries
Lexus Launch Party
September 26, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
On Oct. 4, Lexus of Louisville hosted the debut of the much-anticipated 2019 Lexus ES at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Guests marveled at the new vehicle and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment.
-
Sean Murphy MD with Valinda and Walter Weibel with Lexus of Louisville.
-
Judge Thomas Knopf and Michael Vanover.
-
Josh LaFountain, Krissy Spicer and Maggie Goebel.
-
Kevin Zemanski and Pat Klinker.
-
-
JoAn McClendon and Wendell Townsend.
-
Katie Costopoulos and Catie Fitzpatrick.
-
Cynthia Taylor and Chandra Stroud.
-
Amy and Patrick Nall.
-
Pasquina and Walter Weibel.
-
Sharon Gilman and Rollia Knight.
-
Nathan Steinke and Bridget Csizmar Steinke.
-
-
Peggy and Tobin Thomas.
-
Charlie Jenkins and Tammy Wiseman.
-
Fritz and Renee Bauer.
-
Mo and Linda Smith.
-
Jean Baxter, Nancy Wheatley, Jane Marshall and Pam Klinker.
-
Frenchie and James Sweatt.
-
Sharon Owens and Darlene Allgeier.
-