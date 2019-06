Let’s Dance Louisville

On June 15, local celebrities left it all on the floor at this phenomenal fundraiser for Feed My Neighbor. More than 530 people attended the fierce competition, which was hosted at the Louisville Marriott Downtown and presented by Derby City Gaming. The night included dazzling performances based on the theme, “At the Movies.” Natasha Lynn Foley, who danced with professional Damian Pataluna, won the Judges’ Award; Sylvia Weaver, who danced with professional Bob Watters, won the People’s Choice Award; and Doug Strothman, who danced with professional Viktoria Szukk, was declared the overall 2019 Champion.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington