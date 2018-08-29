+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Leadership Louisville Luncheon
August 29, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
More than 1,000 business and civic leaders gathered at the Omni Hotel for this occasion on Aug. 22. Guests had the chance to hear from two-nationally recognized leaders – the Honorable Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Amy Liu, vice president and director of Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.
-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, LLC Board Chair Ken Selvaggi, LGE President and CEO Paul Thompson, Amy Liu of the Brookings Institue and LLC President Cynthia Knapek.
-
Cynthia Knapek and Holly Prather.
-
Leadership Louisville Center's Cynthia Knapek.
-
Andrea Schroeder, Caroline Clark and Paul Thompson.
-
Rick Smith and Moira Scott Payne.
-
-
Chris Fry, Jack Will and Ken Selvaggi.
-
Barbara and Maurice Risner and Libby Mills.
-
Todd Klimek and Jackie Wood.
-
Stacy Williams and Phillip Imber.
-
Angela Henry and Gregg Cobb.
-
David Henry and Lisa Twohey.
-
David Bingham and Rachel McMahon.
-
Marcia Lumpkin and Brittany Boone.
-
Robert Webb and Ed Glasscock.
-
Ed Glasscock and Cynthia Knapek.
-
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, Chris Fry, Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis, Neville Blakemore and Jack Will.
-
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Katie Dailinger and Todd Lowe.
-
Aaron Butler, Norris Hamilton and Brad Seigel.
-
Dan Burgess, Tom Walthall, Ellen Oost, Kristen Pfalzgraf, Meagan Boyle and David Vawter.
-
Kristina Dahl, Mark Green and Abby Piper.
-
Amy McNatt, Meagan Boyle and Claire Tidmore.
-
Mike Ash and Gill Holland.
-
Mary Ellen Wiederwohl and Jeff Calderon.
-
Mary Michael Corbett, Winston Miller, Linda Jackson and Rebecca Weis.
-
-
-
Benjamin Lacey of Art After Dark.
-
Matt O’Daniel of Art After Dark.
-
Mary Moseley, Kelly Grether, Ron Mazzzoli and John Walczak.
-