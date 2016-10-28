Galleries > Galleries > Weekly
Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson 20th Anniversary Party
October 28, 2016
Steve Wilson surprised his bride of 20 years, Laura Lee Brown, with an anniversary soiree at Hermitage Farm in Barn 8. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple toasted years of adventure and creativity while kicking off a weekend full of fun fall festivities on their property including the 7th Annual Hermitage Classic.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
-
Aldy Milliken, Heather Kleisner and Dr. Greg Brown.
-
-
Lauren Matrka, Kristopher Kelley, Anna Finneran and Molly Swyers.
-
-
Eileen Brown, Neville Blakemore, Jr.and Gray Henry.
-
-
Jack Ballantine, Patsi and Richard Harwood, Beverley Ballantine.
-
-
Scott Rogers, Nina Bonnie, Heather McHold and Ned Bonnie.
-
-
Julien Robson, Joan Tanner and Ghislain d’Humieres
-
-
Laura Lee Brown, Steve Wilson, Rachel Greenberg and Mark McCallum.
-
-
Linda Breathitt and Lois Mateus.
-
-
Bob and Maria Gunnell, and Lynn and Ron Carmicle.