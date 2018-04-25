+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Lake Forest Appreciation Party
April 25, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
A special celebration and exhibition took place at Lake Forest Country Club on April 20. Lenihan Sotheby’s celebrated the neighborhood of Lake Forest, where they have sold more homes than in any other Louisville neighborhood. The evening was complete with appetizers, cocktails and the chance to shop from new works by world-renowned Kentucky glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell.
Marty Mudd, Jim Wilson, Artist Stephen Powell, Russ Coleman, Tom Gividen and Alan Chazen .
Brian and Kim Karst.
Stephen and Jane Kottkamp.
Melanie Galloway, Crystalyn Noland and Russ and Kimberly Coleman.
Sara Thurston, Susan Abraham and Laura Widders.
Artist Stephen Rolfe Powell and Elizabeth and John Lenihan.
Kevin Campisano, John Hancock, Linda Campisano and Sheri Metheny.
Ann Hancock, Linda Campisano, Sarah Hill and Sheri Metheny.
Kim Adams, Janeen Mounts, Lee Etta Scott and Mark Scott.
Ann and Rocco Pigneri.
Tom and Margie Mueller.
Rick Walters, John and Elizabeth Lenihan, Katie Smith and Georgia and Patrick Farnan.
Marcia Koch and Gayle Spears.
Clint Camomot, Katrina Ricker and Greg Lewis.
Pamela Prince, Holly Francke and Phyllis Kaelin.
Derek Jackson and Barbara Heile.
John and Betsy Wurth, Shelly Overfield, Bradley Bringardner.
Kory Johnson and John and Betsy Wurth.
Ben and Kelly Blincoe and Kackie and Dustin Billman.
Denise and Vinny Barry.
Josh Laughlin and Jason and Danielle Farabee.
Lynette Masterson, Maggie King and Elizabeth Lenihan.
Holly Francke, Jessi Marshall, Phyllis Kaelin and Pamela Prince.
