Galleries
KTO Pre-Derby Dinner
April 26, 2017
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners (KTO) gathered at Big Spring Country Club for their annual Pre-Derby Dinner. KTO is committed to long-term solutions that will enable them to protect and promote the Thoroughbred industry and strive to increase their influence on issues that impact the industry locally, nationally and internationally.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Thoroughbred Owners Pre-Derby Dinner.
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
President -elect Chris Murphy, Daniel Stewart, III and Adnee Hamilton.
Malcolm Kelly and Bill Kelly, Jr.
Wes and Susie Martin with and Bill Shewciw.
Vince O’Neill, Rolaph and Shirley Whelchel with Isla and Chuck Wieting.
President -elect Chris Murphy, President / Treasurer Bill Malone and past President Bill Shewciw.
Chuck and Rita Moore with Barbara and Alan Bernard.
Barbara Partlow, Carol Hebel and Mary Alice Blanton.
Vickie Foley and Christine Naseman.
Becky Bowling, Vicki Tomlinson and Lisa Palmisano.
John and Shannon Zehnder.
Guy Barron and Beth Condren.
Ann Burrice, Mary Jane Mascarich with Jo and Ronnie Galloway.
Nick and Ann Burrice, Mary Jane and Max Mascarich with Jo and Ronnie Galloway.
Jenny Conder and Mary Alice Blanton.
Speaker pro Tempore of the Kentucky House of Representatives David Osborne, Loren Osborne, with Jean and Bill Shewciw.
Mary Jo Bean and Don Ward.
Jim and Cathy Shircliff.
Becky Bowling, Thomas Bond, Jr. and Doreen Bond.
Don McClinton and Bill Landes.
Barbara Partlow and Mary Louise Keenan.
President / Treasurer Bill Malone.
The keynote speaker was John Asher.