KMAC Preview

Donors and members of Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft had the opportunity to preview the latest exhibit, William J. O’Brien’s “Oscillates Wildly” curated by Joey Yates. The exhibition features ceramic and steel sculptures, textiles, drawings and paintings. The exhibit opened to the public on January 21, and will run through April 9 in the 2nd floor gallery. Admission to KMAC is free through June 30, 2017 thanks to a generous donation from Delta Dental of Kentucky through its Making Smiles Happen Charitable Initiative.

Photos by Tim Valentino.