KMAC Couture Fashion Week at SKYN Lounge
April 22, 2019
SKYN Lounge hosted a special event on April 18 as part of KMAC Couture Fashion Week. The clinical day spa was joined by Cindy Borders Jewelry, which offered a special discount, and treated guests to light bites, cocktails and swag bags.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Kim Mertens, Rebecca Kutz, Erica McDowell and Melanie Boyer.
Mary Easterling, Lee Middendorf and Gina Del Negro.
Kristie Crenshaw and Erica McDowell.
Kris Pettit and Cindy Borders.
Cindy Borders and Erica McDowell.
Yolanda Evans, Jessica Ware and Roseileen Fitts.
Cindy Borders Jewelry.
Michelle Staggs and Becky Ragland.
Erica McDowell and Felicia Cox.
Kim Mertens.
Tiffany Diehlman, Maria Baumgartner and Melissa Boone.
Kathy Kerpestein, Becky Farrar and Mary Easterling.
