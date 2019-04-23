Art walked the runway in the most elegant fashion at this year’s KMAC Couture on April 20. Designers and models showcased one-of-a-kind wearable creations on a runway in the center of Main Street surrounded by hundreds of admirers. At the after party inside the museum, guests were treated to light bites from Mayan Cafe, Wiltshire Pantry and other local vendors and were entertained with a dance party led by HAY DJ.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson