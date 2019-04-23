+ Carousel Post > _ > Life & Style > Fashion > Galleries

KMAC Couture

April 23, 2019

Art walked the runway in the most elegant fashion at this year’s KMAC Couture on April 20. Designers and models showcased one-of-a-kind wearable creations on a runway in the center of Main Street surrounded by hundreds of admirers. At the after party inside the museum, guests were treated to light bites from Mayan Cafe, Wiltshire Pantry and other local vendors and were entertained with a dance party led by HAY DJ.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson

  • Katie and Sam Rouster.

  • Amy and Kathy Wagner with Katie Lawrence.

  • Edward Heavrin and Steve Wilson.

  • Andrea and Nancy Hansen.

  • Andrew Thurstone, Lorie Davenport, Alexandra Thurstone, Bennett Middendorf, Schuyler Van Tassel and Chad Middendorf.

  • Laurell Stephens and Dezaray Nicks.

  • Maggie Clines, Brent Drew-Wolak, Colleen Clines and Miranda McDonald.

  • Katia Kin and Natalie Jacobi.

  • Kevin Kramer, Kris Pettit, Matthew Coleman and Ashley Thursby.

  • Rhonda Raque, Lynnie Meyer and Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides.

  • Halpin Burke and Patrick Scheen.

  • Kush Nijhawan and Shannon Billups.

  • Katya Estes.

  • Kate Woodhouse and Audrey Slyter.

  • Emily and Eleni Digenis.

  • Chad Middendorf and Dr. Sean Maguire.

  • Gretchen Milliken, Elshadai Smith-Mensah, Aldy Milliken and Mariah Lovemore.

  • Stacy Thomas with Joseph's Salon and Julia Comer with the KMAC Shop.

  • Olivia Griffin with the Mysterious Rack and Alex Ludwig with the Louisville Ballet.

  • Lorraine Venberg, primary artist Jennifer Ratoff and secondary artist Ned McNeil.

  • Amy Wagner and Katie Lawrence.

  • Amy Wagner, designer Savannah Wilkinson and Katie Lawrence.

  • Matt Coleman snapping a group shot of the Cherry Red Events bar staff.

  • Stuart Mitchell and Evie Claire.

  • Chelsea Powers, Emily Miles, Megan Teirney, Alexandra Davidson and Demi Bechtloff.

  • Brenna Tysinger, Laura Hall and Chris Welch.

  • Joe Leuber, Christina Carter, Mona Simone and Dan Worley.

  • KMAC Makeup and Special Effects artists Matt Goodlett and Rebecca Rhodes.

  • George Barrett, Gaela Erwin and Al Shands.

  • The Lenihan Family

  • Rachel Pugh, Robert Bertrand and Jacob Mercier.

  • Will Buschmann, Dana Robinson, Britney Groneck and Natalie Underhill.

  • Harper Addison wearing artist Rae Bank's "Bella Rosa" piece.

  • Maggie Harlow, Gabe Chandler and Regan Atkinson.

  • Mohamed Madbouly and Iten Khalil.

  • Wankeith Smiley and Bethany Whitaker.

  • Erik Eaker, Karen Casi and John Brooks.

  • Desrie Nisbett, Katy Hurt, Trista Eady, Molly Thomas, Melissa Guidry and Gemma Fetalver.

  • Allison Imber, Terri Sautel and Kelli Campbell.

  • Robert Bertrand, Gunnar Deatherage, Tonya Abeln, Kenneth Tyler and Clay Cook.

  • Shannon and Denise Ragland with Susan and Mike Vine.

  • Lynnie Meyer, Ronda Raque, Joyce Meyer and Lisa Stemler.

  • Jennifer Chu, Erica McDowell, Kristie Crenshaw and Roxanne Dunaway.

  • Melissa Webb, Angela Ballard, Mary Adamchik and Meredith Metzmeier.

  • Madelynn Myers with Ray Kennedy and Debbie Myers.

  • Lindsay Schultz, Melissa Robich and Lainey Jurich.

  • Debbie Huddleston-Mitchell and Aldy Milliken.

  • Steve Wilson and Edward Heavrin.

  • Dr. Shiao Woo, Steve and Terri Bass and John Shaw-Woo.

  • Jeff Howard and Mark Eliason with Lauren and Nick Chitwood.

  • Mayor Greg Fischer with Michael Dickey and Mara Ezerins.

  • Matt Slyter and Dwight Tyler.

  • Halpin and Piper Burke with Paige McClellan.

  • Stacy Highfeld, Elizabeth Dodd, Nigale Reibel and Melissa Robich.

  • Angela Clark, Laura Elliott, Lindsay Schultz, Elizabeth Dodd, Melissa Robich and Lainey Jurich.

  • Matt Goodlett and Katya Estes.

  • Matt Goodlett and Shantay Chandler.

  • Britany Baker and Mariah Kline.

  • Jeff Howard, Cheryl Beirbaum and Eric Wentworth.

  • Alicia Antonia

  • Deji Lasisi and Alicia Antonia wearing one of his creations.

  • Debbie Huddleston-Mitchell, Lori Davenport and Elizabeth Moss.

  • Dominique Joy Thompson and Fiyin Lasisi.

  • Jeff Howard, Dominique Joy Thompson and artist Fiyin Lasisi.