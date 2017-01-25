Galleries

Kids Center Open House

January 25, 2017

The Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies now has two locations! An open house was held to introduce the community to the new location, Kids Center East Campus. The added campus is located at 9810 Bluegrass Parkway. The public is always welcome to schedule a “Meet the Kids Tour” to see ability in action through all three therapy disciplines: occupational, physical and speech.

Photos by Bill Wine.