Kids Center Open House
January 25, 2017
The Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies now has two locations! An open house was held to introduce the community to the new location, Kids Center East Campus. The added campus is located at 9810 Bluegrass Parkway. The public is always welcome to schedule a “Meet the Kids Tour” to see ability in action through all three therapy disciplines: occupational, physical and speech.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Members of the Board of Directors Christa Gamberi and Ray Paulin, Chairman, Board of Directors Kosair Charities Jerry Ward, member of the Board of Directors Carl Baker, Executive Director of Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies Dr. Bill Smithwick, and S.Wade Yeoman.
Phil Brun and Leah Eggers.
Marketing & Development Coordinator Kelly Lu Holder, member of the Board of Directors Larry Fisher and Kathy Fisher.
Speech-Language Pathologist Mary Elder, Paul Heinzmann and Alice Byrne.
Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey, Assistant Executive Director For Advancement Sue Fenske and Mike Kmetz.
Assistant Executive Director For Advancement Sue Fenske and Paula Campbell.
Celeste Stevens with Lynn and Chelsea Chockley.
Sydney Doctor and Toya Northington.
Board Member of Kosair Charities Glen Stuckel and Chairman, Board of Directors Kosair Charities Jerry Ward.