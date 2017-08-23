Carousel Post > Galleries

Kickoff Banquet

August 23, 2017

Photos by Bill Wine

The Louisville Men’s Soccer team launched their 2017 season with a banquet on August 11. Athletes, coaches and guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, guest speakers and alumni recognition. A special interview with alumni Stefan Cleveland and Daniel Johnson, both of whom play for the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, was held via Skype.

  • Autographed University of Louisville soccer balls.

  • Silent auction items included this Mia Hamm autographed soccer ball.

  • Silent auction items included a Indy 11 jersey autographed by Daniel Keller along with a scarf.

  • Louisville Men’s Soccer Kickoff Banquet.

  • Louisville Men’s Soccer Kickoff Banquet.

  • Louisville Men’s Soccer Kickoff Banquet.

  • Campbell Weyland, # 14, Meghan Dermody with Kaaren and Steven Weyland.

  • Adam Wilson, # 5, Izaiah Jennings, # 23, Chris DeMartino, # 3 and Elizah Amo, # 7.

  • Connor Brazil, # 15, Ziyad Fekri, # 2 and student manager Cameron Smith.

  • Glen and Mary Margaret Kalley.

  • Sam and Tracey Roach.

  • Zachary Kalley and Sam Roach.

  • Zachary Kalley,Tracey and Sam Roach, BJ Levis and Mary Margaret Kalley.

  • Aiden Bootes, Kellan, Jennifer, Liam and Kade Rice.

  • Cody Cochran, # 20, Missy Cochran, Wanda and Bob Blandford.

  • Assistant coach John Michael Hayden and Hollie Hayden.

  • Suzanne Armbruster, Gerry Armbruster, III, Mary and JP Armbruster, #16 with Gerry Armbruster, Jr.

  • Tim Ratliff, John Niehoff and honoree Kyle Rice.

  • Joey Kunkel, # 24, Liz Graue, with Barbara, Gracie and Rob Kunkel.

  • Louisville Men’s Soccer Kickoff Banquet.

  • Robbie and Nancy Dee with Geoffrey Dee, # 6.

  • Head men's soccer coach Ken Lolla was interviewed by the media.

  • Louisville Men’s Soccer Kickoff Banquet.

  • Tina Lolla and head men's soccer coach Ken Lolla.

  • Head men's soccer coach Ken Lolla and Kristiana Lolla.