Carousel Post > Galleries
Kickoff Banquet
August 23, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
The Louisville Men’s Soccer team launched their 2017 season with a banquet on August 11. Athletes, coaches and guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, guest speakers and alumni recognition. A special interview with alumni Stefan Cleveland and Daniel Johnson, both of whom play for the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, was held via Skype.
Autographed University of Louisville soccer balls.
Silent auction items included this Mia Hamm autographed soccer ball.
Silent auction items included a Indy 11 jersey autographed by Daniel Keller along with a scarf.
Campbell Weyland, # 14, Meghan Dermody with Kaaren and Steven Weyland.
Adam Wilson, # 5, Izaiah Jennings, # 23, Chris DeMartino, # 3 and Elizah Amo, # 7.
Connor Brazil, # 15, Ziyad Fekri, # 2 and student manager Cameron Smith.
Glen and Mary Margaret Kalley.
Sam and Tracey Roach.
Zachary Kalley and Sam Roach.
Zachary Kalley,Tracey and Sam Roach, BJ Levis and Mary Margaret Kalley.
Aiden Bootes, Kellan, Jennifer, Liam and Kade Rice.
Cody Cochran, # 20, Missy Cochran, Wanda and Bob Blandford.
Assistant coach John Michael Hayden and Hollie Hayden.
Suzanne Armbruster, Gerry Armbruster, III, Mary and JP Armbruster, #16 with Gerry Armbruster, Jr.
Tim Ratliff, John Niehoff and honoree Kyle Rice.
Joey Kunkel, # 24, Liz Graue, with Barbara, Gracie and Rob Kunkel.
Robbie and Nancy Dee with Geoffrey Dee, # 6.
Head men's soccer coach Ken Lolla was interviewed by the media.
Tina Lolla and head men's soccer coach Ken Lolla.
Head men's soccer coach Ken Lolla and Kristiana Lolla.
