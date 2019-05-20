Galleries
Kick Off to Summer Open House
May 20, 2019
Kosair Charities hosted an open house event on May 16 at the Sam Swope Kosair Charities Centre.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Chip Atkins, Damon Thurman and Richard Lewis.
Harry Lusk and Phyllis O'Daniel.
Phyllis O'Daniel and Tom Larimore being photobombed by Kirk Carter.
Harry Lusk, Phyllis O'Daniel, Kirk Carter and Tom Larimore.
Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey and Cameron Corley.
Megan Meredith, Kaitlin White, Mary Grace Gormley, Taylor Davis and Sandy Gogan.
Clara Juergens and Carol Simpson.
Michelle Burtel and Ron Zorn.
David Galownia and Trish Mazzoni.
John Karem and John Poole.
Paris Parada and Farrah Ferriell.
Jack Will, Reba Doutrick, Scott Farley and John Ciaramitaro.
Patrick Sartor and Allison Samblanet.
Heather Benson, Diane M. Nelson and Brenda Bankston.
Miranda Popp and Lowry Watkins Jr.
Liz Everman and Gary Noel.
Karen Rabalais, Susan Inman and Taylor Davis.
John Karem, Glen Stuckel and Ruth Zavaglia.
Allison Samblanet, Lindsay Wehr, JP Davis, Amanda James and Courtney Spiegel.
Kelly Human and Sarah Hugenberg.
J. B. Hitt of the Kosair Charities Board.
Heather Felton and Jessica Roth.
Shannon Paddymo, Bob Mueller and Grace Akers.
Kelly Grether, Eduardo Mansilla and Antigona Mehani.
Sherrice Bond, J. B. Hitt and Elaine Hitt.
Lori Hagest, Sam Stewart and Laura Morton.
Courtney Spiegel and Amanda James.
