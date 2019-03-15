Galleries
Kentucky to the World Presents Dr. Vicki Phillips
March 15, 2019
Kentucky to the World and the Kentucky Center hosted a talk by global education strategist Dr. Vicki Phillips on March 7. During her presentation of “Public Education: Unbridled or Unraveling?” Dr. Phillips explored key questions about how the public education system, one of our greatest national resources, can be transformed for the better.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Matt Kingsley and Greg Kuhn.
-
MeMe Ratliff, Stephanie Carrico and Sam Sams.
-
Judy Witte and Sheri Metheny.
-
Kim Baker and Elizabeth Mays.
-
-
Kelley Bennett and Christina Schotter.
-
Kentucky to the World board members Amy Lapinski and Susan Hershberg.
-
Kate and James Rose.
-
Kate Biagi Rickert and Susan Barry.
-
Thomas and Colleen Brinker.
-
Students interview Lily Nienstedt.
-
Students interview Jeffrey Jamner.
-
Brigitte Blom Ramsey with Carol and Leon Mooneyhan.
-
Students interview Felicia C. Smith.
-
Edler Jonhatan, Joe Garrick and Lauren Smith.
-
Evan Thurmond with Hiram and Terry Ely.
-
Dr. Vicki Phillips, Debbie Wesslund and Tyler Allen.
-
Judy Mallory, Wilmar Caal and Terry Ray.
-
Ruth Cloudman and Arlene Tuttle.
-
Lance and Amy Gilbert.
-
Henry and Sharon Potter with Matthew Barzun.
-
Felicia C. Smith and Missy Callaway.
-