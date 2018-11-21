+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners Awards Gala
November 21, 2018
The Kentucky Thoroughbred Association celebrated 31 years with an awards gala on Nov. 17, at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Stakeholders and owners were given awards for their work during 2018, while guests enjoyed dinner and cocktails. Bill Landes, manager of Hermitage Farm, was honored with the Horseman of the Year Award.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Becky Bowling, Vince O’Neill and Shirley Whelchel.
-
Jon and Melissa Cozart.
-
Emilie and Matt Delehanty.
-
Virginia Conder and Jean Calloway.
-
Horseman of the Year award recipient Bill Landes, Sally Landes, Steve Wilson, Laura Lee Brown, Hilda Thomas and Bill Shewciw.
-
David Osborne, Loren Hebel-Osborne, Jean and Bill Shewciw with Daniel Woodside.
-
Mary Louis Keenan and Eleanor Mueller.
-
Board members Loren Hebel-Osborne, RJ Condren, Bill Shewciw, Chris Murphy, Marlene Meyer, Bill Malone, Mike Palmisano, Jack Stewart and Chuck Wieting.
-
Maxine Rogers and Dr. David Richardson with Sally and Bill Landes.
-
Alan Bernard, Hannah Boyle and Chuck Moore.
-
Bruce and Juanita Deckel.
-
Mary Jane Mascarich and Mary F. Glasscock.
-
-
Pat Huffman, Bill Shewciw and Ben Huffman.
-
Speaker of the House David Osborne and Lanny Kohnhorst.
-
Chuck and Isla Wieting with Shirley and Rolaph Whelchel with Gwyn Lavin.
-
Bill and Sarah Landes, Chuck and Isla Wieting with Shirley and Rolaph Whelchel.
-
-
Chris Murphy.
-
Ed Glasscock and Chris Murphy.
-
Ken Ramsey.
-
Ken Ramsey and Chris Murphy.
-
Tom Bond, Isla Wieting and Doreen Bond.
-
Dr. David Richardson.
-
Bill Landes.
-
Bill Landes.
-
-
Chris Murphy and Horseman of the Year award recipient Bill Landes.
-
Maxine Rogers and Dr. David Richardson.
-
Dr. David Richardson, Maxine Rogers and Don Richardson.
-
Don Ward and Mary Jo Bean with Jean and Bill Shewciw.
-
Renee Wiggins and Mary Alice Blanton.
-
Thomas and Rosemary Drybrough.
-
Rolaph Whelchel and Hal Wiggins.
-