Galleries
Kentucky Select Properties 15th Anniversary
May 15, 2019
On May 11, Kentucky Select Properties celebrated their 15th anniversary with an open house at their offices on Frankfort Avenue.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Karen Mayer, Patty Heuser and Abby Chodkowski.
Patty Heuser and Karen Mayer.
Kathy and Lou Winkler
Elizabeth and Matt McCall.
Paul Ostertag and Sandy Gulick with Deb and Michael Hoskins
Solomon and Jonathan MacDonald with Lizzie Gulick.
Principal broker, partner John Stough, partner Sandy Gulick and managing broker, partner Jay Gulick.
Cory Stauble and Tawana Edwards.
Logan Ormerod, Brooke Feather, Ann James and Garrett Collard.
Lee Stough and Abby Chodkowski.
Judy Watson Gordon with Kentucky Select and Megan Resch
James Peterworth and Diane Kirven.
Anne West Butler with Kentucky Select, Bob Micou and Jill Gaynor.
Lee Hensley, Eric Doninger, Missy Ormerod, Logan Ormerod and director of marketing Chelsea Collard.