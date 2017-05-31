Carousel Post > Galleries

Kentucky Peerless Rye Whiskey Launch

May 31, 2017

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. celebrated the release of their brand new 2-year-old rye whiskey, which is now available. Peerless distiller Caleb Kilburn was on hand for a meet and greet, as was owner Carson Taylor as the company took this important step forward.

Photos by Bill Wine.

  • Peerless Rye Whiskey- Inaugural Release.

  • Guests arrived well prior to the start of the event.

  • The Head Distiller ,Caleb Kilburn officially greeted each guest as they entered the building.

  • Ali Hicks and Chris Evans.

  • Meredith Stone and Andrew Powell.

  • Ian Cook paged through a book.

  • The sales counter was kept business during the event.

  • Jenn Buck and Bob Bertke.

  • Ed Young, Ryan Williams and Justin Coates.

  • A video presentation was displayed in the sales room.

  • Head Distiller Galeb Kilburn.

  • Warehouse.

  • Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor.

  • Meredith Stone and Andrew Powell viewed wall hung photos.

  • Jennifer Johnson and Stacey Spears.

  • Head Distiller Galeb Kilburn, Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor and President / 5th generation Carson Taylor.

  • Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor autographed an item for a guest.

  • Gary Bajek talked to guests as they tasted a product.

  • John and Ali Hibbert.

  • The taste testing room was jam-packed during the event.

  • Gary Bajek educated guests to the products.

  • Director, Global Marketing & Strategy, Cordell Lawrence smelled the aroma of the whiskey.

  • Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor autographed an item for a guest.