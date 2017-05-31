Carousel Post > Galleries
Kentucky Peerless Rye Whiskey Launch
May 31, 2017
Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. celebrated the release of their brand new 2-year-old rye whiskey, which is now available. Peerless distiller Caleb Kilburn was on hand for a meet and greet, as was owner Carson Taylor as the company took this important step forward.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Peerless Rye Whiskey- Inaugural Release.
Guests arrived well prior to the start of the event.
The Head Distiller ,Caleb Kilburn officially greeted each guest as they entered the building.
Ali Hicks and Chris Evans.
Meredith Stone and Andrew Powell.
Ian Cook paged through a book.
The sales counter was kept business during the event.
Jenn Buck and Bob Bertke.
Ed Young, Ryan Williams and Justin Coates.
A video presentation was displayed in the sales room.
Head Distiller Galeb Kilburn.
Warehouse.
Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor.
Meredith Stone and Andrew Powell viewed wall hung photos.
Jennifer Johnson and Stacey Spears.
Head Distiller Galeb Kilburn, Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor and President / 5th generation Carson Taylor.
Chairman / 4th generation Corky Taylor autographed an item for a guest.
Gary Bajek talked to guests as they tasted a product.
John and Ali Hibbert.
The taste testing room was jam-packed during the event.
Gary Bajek educated guests to the products.
Peerless Rye Whiskey- Inaugural Release.
Director, Global Marketing & Strategy, Cordell Lawrence smelled the aroma of the whiskey.
Peerless Rye Whiskey- Inaugural Release.
