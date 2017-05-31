Kentucky Opera’s Sidecar

Kentucky Opera’s inaugural presentation of Sidecar was held at Mercury Ballroom on May 19. Guests enjoyed a presentation of the cabaret-style show along with tableside drink service in a fun, speakeasy setting. A recent addition to the Brown-Forman 2016-17 season, the show featured Grammy Award-winner Christine Brewer accompanied by Craig Terry and renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe.

Photos by Bill Wine.