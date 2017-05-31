Featured Posts > Galleries

Kentucky Opera’s Sidecar

May 31, 2017

Kentucky Opera’s inaugural presentation of Sidecar was held at Mercury Ballroom on May 19. Guests enjoyed a presentation of the cabaret-style show along with tableside drink service in a fun, speakeasy setting. A recent addition to the Brown-Forman 2016-17 season, the show featured Grammy Award-winner Christine Brewer accompanied by Craig Terry and renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe.

Photos by Bill Wine.

  • Ann Davis with Duane and Nancy Schrader.

  • Kim and Anthony Evans.

  • Hazel Baker, Ross Brewer and Sarah Cowan.

  • David and Karen Miller.

  • Director of Special Events Laura Goodman, Ian Henderson and Christy Kramer.

  • Costume Shop Manager Josette Miles and Christy Kramer.

  • Mike and Jennifer Ash.

  • Lindy Casebier, Susan Moremen and Tom Smarr.

  • Manager of Education Programming & Community Outreach Aubrey Baker and Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins.

  • Rebecca Hahn and Annette Skaggs.

  • Allison Harpring and Ryan Hanna.

  • Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton with Gray Henry.

  • Anita Streeter and Carol Matton.

  • Nick Covault, Christy Kramer and Michael Hill.

  • Elizabeth Egan and Taylor Thompson.

  • Pianist Craig Terry, soprano Christine Brewer and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe performed.

  • Pianist Craig Terry and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe performed.

  • Friends stood in the back and enjoyed the performance of Sidecar.

  • Sidecar.