Kentucky Opera’s Sidecar
May 31, 2017
Kentucky Opera’s inaugural presentation of Sidecar was held at Mercury Ballroom on May 19. Guests enjoyed a presentation of the cabaret-style show along with tableside drink service in a fun, speakeasy setting. A recent addition to the Brown-Forman 2016-17 season, the show featured Grammy Award-winner Christine Brewer accompanied by Craig Terry and renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Ann Davis with Duane and Nancy Schrader.
Kim and Anthony Evans.
Hazel Baker, Ross Brewer and Sarah Cowan.
David and Karen Miller.
Director of Special Events Laura Goodman, Ian Henderson and Christy Kramer.
Costume Shop Manager Josette Miles and Christy Kramer.
Mike and Jennifer Ash.
Lindy Casebier, Susan Moremen and Tom Smarr.
Manager of Education Programming & Community Outreach Aubrey Baker and Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins.
Rebecca Hahn and Annette Skaggs.
Allison Harpring and Ryan Hanna.
Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton with Gray Henry.
Anita Streeter and Carol Matton.
Nick Covault, Christy Kramer and Michael Hill.
Elizabeth Egan and Taylor Thompson.
Pianist Craig Terry, soprano Christine Brewer and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe performed.
Pianist Craig Terry and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe performed.
Friends stood in the back and enjoyed the performance of Sidecar.
Sidecar.