Kentucky Opera’s Opening Night

September 26, 2018

Photos by Tim Valentino

Kentucky Opera’s season-opening performance of “The Magic Flute” took place at the Brown Theatre on Sept. 21. The Voice-Tribune partnered with the Opera’s Randy Blevins to host a Facebook Live video from the red carpet, where they interviewed first-time opera goers, members of the Young Professional Opera Patrons and Barbara Lynne Jamison, the organization’s newly-appointed general director.

  • Terri Wedding and Gene Baker.

  • Karl Renninger, Heather O'Mara and Matthew Porter.

  • Kirk Bradley and Susan Zinninger.

  • Randy Blevins and Mariah Cline.

  • Nelda Marks and Beth Lawler.

  • Harriet and Abraham Rolnick.

  • Nancy and Duane Schrader.

  • Dr. Fred Siegel and Pat Ballard.

  • Doug and Rebecca Lowy.

  • Nicole and Rick Wigginton.

  • George Rapp and Lynne Meena Rapp.

  • Gary Barch and Cathy Moss.

  • Paula Harshaw, Julie Ware and Carmel Person.

  • Rob Penta and Thais Tavares.

  • Annie Gordon, Laura Jekel, Jordana Greenberg and David Salada.

  • Tawanda Chitapa, Patience and Erica Fields and J.P. Davis.

  • Rebecca Hahn and Annette Skaggs.

  • Kartik Kamat and Mera Kathryn Corlett.

  • Nate Lozanoski and Juliana Valencia.

  • Ruth Atking and Luis Prada.

  • James and Cate Darmstadt.

