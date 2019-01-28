Kentucky Opera Patrons’ Circle Party

On Jan. 24, Kentucky Opera celebrated the opening of their production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and announced their exciting Brown-Forman 2019/20 season. The gathering was hosted by Stoll Keenon Ogden in PNC Plaza, where guests enjoyed delicious bites and performances from the opera’s main stage artists. In the coming year, fans can look forward to performances of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” Tom Cipullo’s “Glory Denied” and Mozart’s classic “The Marriage of Figaro,” as well as a Youth Chorus production of Ben Moore and Kelley Rourke’s “Robin Hood.”

Photos by Kathryn Harrington