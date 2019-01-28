_ > Life & Style > Arts & Entertainment > Galleries
Kentucky Opera Patrons’ Circle Party
January 28, 2019
On Jan. 24, Kentucky Opera celebrated the opening of their production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and announced their exciting Brown-Forman 2019/20 season. The gathering was hosted by Stoll Keenon Ogden in PNC Plaza, where guests enjoyed delicious bites and performances from the opera’s main stage artists. In the coming year, fans can look forward to performances of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” Tom Cipullo’s “Glory Denied” and Mozart’s classic “The Marriage of Figaro,” as well as a Youth Chorus production of Ben Moore and Kelley Rourke’s “Robin Hood.”
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Evelyn Cohn and Joan Dunnigan.
Steve Sebastian and Dr. Leonard Leight.
Barb Humke and Debbie Stumler.
Margaret Tanguay and Paul Paletti.
Mané Galoyan.
Mané Galoyan, Anthony Clark Evans, Elizabeth Batton and John Irvin with Mauro Ronca on the piano.
Mané Galoyan, Anthony Clark Evans, Elizabeth Batton and John Irvin.
Annette Skaggs and Rebecca Hahn.
Paula Harshaw and Mary Celeste Lerman.
Lawrence and Rosemary Toebbe.
Walter Bruyninckx, Adrian Sanchez and Anne Marie Bruyninckx.
Susan Mateja with Don and Jeri Cundiff.
Kathleen Belcher, Mané Galoyan, John Irvin, Anthony Clark Evans, Roberto Kalb, David Leigh and Mauro Ronca.
Mané Galoyan, Anthony Clark Evans, Elizabeth Batton and John Irvin.
General Director of the Kentucky Opera Barbara Lynne Jamison.
Mona Newell, Carmel Person and Carolyn Marlowe.
Juliana Valencia, Margo Dailey and Rachael Krause.
Jeannie Miller, Jeannine Chivatero and Phyllis McWilliams.
Dan Feith and Henry Kuehn.
Sara Wagner, Brooke Wegner and Renee Murphy.
Matthew Williams, Kristi Marski and Kyle Bailey.
John Clark and Patricia Williams.
Elizabeth Batton and Randy Blevins.
Alice Baldwin and Emily Albrink.
