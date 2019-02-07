Kentucky Opera Gala

On Feb. 2, Kentucky Opera’s annual black-tie fundraiser took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Those in attendance experienced a phenomenal four-course dinner, bid on exceptional auction items and danced the night away with the band Wax Factory. Performers from the Opera and Cirque Louis were also around to entertain throughout the evening. The night’s “bold” theme allowed guests to sport some daring and delightful looks on the red carpet, where the Opera’s Randy Blevins and The Voice’s Mariah Kline hosted a Facebook Live video from the gala.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson